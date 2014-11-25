FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Link Mobility Group Q3 EBITDA up to NOK 4.2 million
#IT Services & Consulting
November 25, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility Group Q3 EBITDA up to NOK 4.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Q3 EBITDA 4.2 million Norwegian crowns versus 2.1 million crowns

* Q3 total operating revenue 38.2 million crowns versus 32.2 million crowns

* Says as many customers are renewing their licenses in Q4, LINK Licence is also expected to contribute to a strong result for Q4 2014 and thus for the financial year 2014

* Says growth in sent SMS is expected to continue and to become even stronger in November and December 2014

* Says the A2P SMS market is expected to increase with about 8 per cent annually over the next years

* Says mobile payment is expected to increase with close to 20 percent annually over the next years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
