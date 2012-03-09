UPDATE 1-Australia's Link eyes stake sale for expansion-sources

* Global buyout funds Bain, Blackstone, KKR, TPG interested-sources

* Link Market Services has bought more than 20 businesses since 2005

By Victoria Thieberger and Stephen Aldred

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Private equity controlled share registry company Link Group is looking to raise capital for global expansion by selling a stake, with global buyout funds lining up as bidders, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which owns share registry service Link Market Services and is controlled by Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners, has a value of around A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion), according to media reports.

It is unclear what size of stake might be sold.

Link Market Services has acquired more than 20 businesses since 2005, expanding its global operations with share registries in India, Canada, South Africa and the 2008 purchase of American Stock Transfer and Trust Co, the largest independent U.S. registry.

Global private equity firms, including Bain Capital, Blackstone Group L.P., KKR & Co and TPG Capital have expressed interest in the company, the sources said. The sources could not be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Link comprises Link Market Services, which competes with Computershare, and pension administrator AAS.

Buyout firm PEP, which acquired Link in 2005, has been among the more active firms in Australia and New Zealand recently.

PEP sold its stakes in poultry producer Tegel Foods to Affinity Equity Partners for NZ$605 million ($497.46 million) in early 2011, and Independent Liquor, which it owned with Unitas Capital, to Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings for $1.3 billion.

The fund also hired investment banks last year to advise on the sale of New Zealand snack food business Griffin’s Foods, but the company was not sold and Griffin’s is now in the market for a refinancing loan, Thomson Reuters LPC reported.

Blackstone, KKR, TPG and PEP declined to comment. Link and Bain could not immediately be reached.