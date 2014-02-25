LinkedIn launches Chinese language website

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Professional social networking website LinkedIn Corp launched a Chinese language version of its website on Monday, a move that could jumpstart its expansion into the world’s largest Internet market by users even as the company acknowledged it will have to police what some of them say on its website.

LinkedIn already has more than 4 million users in China who use its English language website, but the company has previously said that it was interested in making a broader expansion into China.