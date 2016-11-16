FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Microsoft offers EU concessions over its $26 bln LinkedIn bid
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

Microsoft offers EU concessions over its $26 bln LinkedIn bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The move came after the EU competition enforcer expressed concerns about the deal at a meeting with Microsoft executives.

The Commission, which will rule on the deal by Dec. 6, did not provide details. It is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation.

The U.S. software company is making its largest ever acquisition, which will allow it to add a suite of sales, marketing and recruiting services to its core business products as it gears up for next-generation computing. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

