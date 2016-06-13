FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Moody's reviews Microsoft credit rating for cut after LinkedIn deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's placed software giant Microsoft Corp's AAA credit rating under review for downgrade following the software giant's deal to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion.

Funding the deal entirely with debt will increase Microsoft's gross debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio, that could pressure its credit rating, Moody's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/235od7e)

Microsoft said it would issue new debt to fund its acquisition.

The potential ratings cut on Microsoft will leave Johnson & Johnson and Exxon Mobil Corp as the only U.S. companies retaining triple-A ratings from Moody's. Exxon recently lost its triple-A from Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

