LinkedIn revenue soars to $363.7 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp reported revenue of $363.7 million in second quarter, a 59 percent jump, after its membership numbers continued to soar after several quarters of slowing growth.

The San Francisco company, one of the few social media stocks that have fulfilled its hype since going public, now boasts 238 million users, a 37 percent increase from a year ago.

LinkedIn shares, which closed at an all-time high of $213 on Thursday before the latest results, have roughly doubled in the past year.