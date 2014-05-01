LinkedIn's 1st-qtr revenue outpaces Wall St estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp posted a higher-than-expected 46 percent increase in quarterly revenue, amid concerns that the company is struggling to sustain its rapid pace of growth.

The social networking company, which is geared toward connecting professionals with prospective employers, reported revenue of $473.2 million in the first quarter, versus the $466.6 million expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)