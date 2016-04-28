FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Professional network operator LinkedIn's revenue rises 35 pct
April 28, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Professional network operator LinkedIn's revenue rises 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the world’s biggest online network for professionals, reported a 35 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand grew for its hiring services.

However, the net loss attributable to LinkedIn widened to $45.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $42.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $860.7 million from $637.7 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

