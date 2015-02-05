FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LinkedIn's quarterly revenue jumps 44 pct
February 5, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

LinkedIn's quarterly revenue jumps 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp reported a 44 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more business used its services to assess candidates for employment.

The company’s net income fell to $3.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $643.4 million from $447.2 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

