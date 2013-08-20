FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-LinkedIn opens its door to students
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-LinkedIn opens its door to students

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp said it will open its social networking site to those above 13 years of age in a move aimed at attracting a younger membership base.

The company, which makes much of its money by selling access to its members’ resumes to corporate recruiters, said the changes will come into effect on September 12.

LinkedIn also introduced a new feature called University Pages enabling schools, students, and alumni to connect on the website.

Over 200 universities have adopted their pages, including New York University, and University of Michigan, LinkedIn said in a blog post on Monday. ().

LinkedIn said the minimum age for its members will vary by country. Currently, the minimum age for online social networking is 14 in the United States, 16 in Netherlands and 18 in China, the company said.

Minors will have different default settings to limit public information, and unwanted communication, the company said. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.