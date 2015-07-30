FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LinkedIn loss widens as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

LinkedIn loss widens as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp, operator of the biggest social networking site for professionals, reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs rose and a strong dollar eroded the value of income from outside the United States.

The company said its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $67.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33.3 percent to $711.7 million.

LinkedIn has been spending heavily to acquire businesses and build up its sales and development teams in an effort to leverage off LinkedIn.com’s about 380 million members. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.