FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinigen buys Asia and Africa-focused Link Healthcare
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Clinigen buys Asia and Africa-focused Link Healthcare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Clinigen Group said on Tuesday it would buy Link Healthcare, a specialist pharma company focused on markets in Asia, Africa and Australasia, for a maximum 100 million pounds ($155 million).

Chief Executive Peter George said the acquisition, for an initial 44.5 million pounds with the rest dependent on meeting certain milestones, would broaden the company’s international distribution network.

“Link, which is located in the three key hubs of Singapore, South Africa and Australia, has excellent local knowledge and connections as well as established customers, ” he said.

“Link will enable us to directly supply much needed, but not always licensed, medicines into these growing markets.”

Clinigen provides unlicensed medicines to doctors and hospitals, supplies drugs for clinical trials, and has a small portfolio of niche hospital medicines.

George said Clinigen’s mission was to be an ethical provider of drugs, through doctors and hospitals, that were not available for patients in the local market.

As well as the acquisition, Clinigen posted a 45 percent rise in revenue to 184.4 million pounds and a 20 percent rise in underlying core earnings to 32.3 million pounds.

$1 = 0.6456 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.