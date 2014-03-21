CORRECTED-Media General to buy broadcaster Lin Media for $1.6 bln

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the deal creates the second-largest pure-play TV broadcaster, not largest and most diversified)

March 21 (Reuters) - Media General Inc said it would buy Lin Media LLC for $1.6 billion to create what it described as the second-largest pure-play TV broadcaster in the United States.

Lin shareholders will get $27.82 per share in stock and cash.

The offer represents a 29.5 percent premium to Lin’s closing price on Thursday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)