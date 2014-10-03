FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linn Energy to sell Granite Wash and Cleveland fields for $1.95 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 3, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Linn Energy to sell Granite Wash and Cleveland fields for $1.95 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oil and Gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it would sell all its oil and gas assets in the Granite Wash and Cleveland fields of Texas and Western Oklahoma, respectively, to affiliates of investment group EnerVest Ltd for $1.95 billion.

Linn also said on Friday that it would sell oil and gas properties in the Wolfberry field in the Permian Basin to Fleur de Lis Energy LLC for $350 million.

Proceeds from the sales are expected to finance Linn’s $2.3 billion acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Corp, which closed in August, Linn said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.