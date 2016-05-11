FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
#U.S. Legal News
May 11, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Linn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Vishaka George

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC and its units, Berry Petroleum Co LLC and Linn Co, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday after an agreement with a key creditors group.

The company said it expects its operations across its asset base to continue throughout the Chapter 11 process, which it said was prompted by lingering weak energy prices.

Linn Energy, which has about $10 billion in debt, was founded in 2003 and went public in 2006.

The company said it had sufficient cash to support its operations during its bankruptcy.

Linn said its restructuring support agreement reached with its senior creditors would include a new $2.2 billion reserve-based term loan and a term loan credit facility.

Linn joins dozens of U.S. shale companies that have sought to restructure debt taken on during a frenzy of development in recent years. In the middle of 2014 energy prices began to decline and many companies were unable to meet their debt obligations.

Another struggling energy producer, Sandridge Energy Inc, said on Wednesday it would not file its quarterly results on schedule.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
