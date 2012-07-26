FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linn Energy profit misses Street on falling natgas liquid prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:14 AM / in 5 years

Linn Energy profit misses Street on falling natgas liquid prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.31 vs est$0.43

* Q2 production up 76 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Linn Energy reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on weak natural gas liquids (NGL)prices.

Linn said weak NGL prices would hurt its 2012 earnings, but recent acquisitions and a shift to oil drilling are expected to mitigate the weak prices.

Linn spent $1.4 billion on acquisitions in the second quarter. The company bought natural gas acreage in southwest Wyoming from BP America Production Co for $1.03 billion.

Quarterly production rose 76 percent to 630 million cubic feet per day. (mmcfe/d)

The company earned $237 million, or $1.19 per share, lower than $237.1 million, or $1.34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 42 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linn units closed at $39.50 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.