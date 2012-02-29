FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Linn Energy sells $1.8 bln notes
February 29, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Linn Energy sells $1.8 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Linn Energy LLC /Finance
Corp on Tuesday sold $1.8 billion of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1.5 billion. 	
    RBS, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit
Suisse, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LINN ENERGY LLC/FINANCE CORP 	
	
AMT 1.8 BLN     COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.989   FIRST PAY   11/01/2012
 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/02/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 478 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

