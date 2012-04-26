FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Linn Energy loss narrows on higher production
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Linn Energy loss narrows on higher production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy posted a narrower first-quarter loss as production rose from its newly acquired assets.

Houston-based Linn recently snared a $1.2 billion deal to buy natural gas assets in Kansas from BP Plc and followed that up with a $175 million acquisition in East Texas.

Production rose 51 percent to average 471 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in the first quarter.

Net loss narrowed to $6 million, or 4 cents per unit, from $446.6 million, or $2.75 per unit, a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted profit was 25 cents per unit.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.