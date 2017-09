Sept 26 (Reuters) - Linz Textil Holding AG : * Says announces restructuring and planned change in the operational management * Says Alexander Hofstadler to leave Linz Textil GmbH in spring 2015, after

structured transition period * Reorganization of semifinished product leads to labor division adjustments

between Linz Textil Holding AG and Linz Textil GmbH * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage