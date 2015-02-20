Lion Air apologises after delays leave thousands stranded

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air has apologised and offered compensation after a third day of delays and cancellations stranded thousands of passengers during the busy Chinese New Year holiday.

Indonesia’s largest budget carrier said the disruption had started when three aircraft suffered “foreign-object damage”, causing a ripple of further delays in its network.

“I apologise to our passengers and we are giving them compensation,” co-founder Rusdi Kirana told Reuters, adding that 2,000 passengers had been directly affected by the chaos.

Photos posted on Twitter showed passengers wandering on the tarmac at Jakarta’s main international airport and security forces deployed to keep order.

Some images showed broken computers and office equipment at a check-in area after a number of passengers staged protests.

The airline ran out of cash to compensate passengers at its airport counters and was forced to borrow from the airport authorities. Kirana said the money would be repaid immediately.

He said that the problems had been exacerbated by the lack of four spare planes that were not available over the peak holiday period because they were undergoing maintenance.

‘MISTAKE’

“We do understand that we made a mistake,” he said. “It is a good lesson for us concerning coordination between the commercial and engineering teams.”

The airline said in a statement that passengers would receive compensation or a free ticket. Kirana added that passengers were also given taxi fares.

Privately owned Lion Air is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines and has placed large orders with Airbus and Boeing.

Its ascent symbolises Indonesia’s rapid aviation growth at a time when the country’s system of regulation is under growing scrutiny, but it has also been criticised for delays.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was quoted by the Jakarta Post as saying that good public services must be provided. Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan, meanwhile, asked the airline to explain its crisis-management planning, the newspaper reported.

Jakarta’s airport authority said it was waiting for more information from Lion Air on the number of flights affected.

Mikael Robertsson, co-founder of aircraft-tracking website Flightradar24.com, estimated that between 31 percent and 34 percent of the airline’s flights appear to have been delayed by an hour or more on Wednesday and Thursday, falling to 22 percent on Friday.

Kirana said that 12 of the airline’s 109 aircraft had been involved directly in the disruption and that he expects the situation to return to normal on Saturday. (Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)