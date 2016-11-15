FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Indonesian carrier Lion Air will not pursue IPO in 2017 -founder
November 15, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesian carrier Lion Air will not pursue IPO in 2017 -founder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air does not plan to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) next year as it still has enough funds, its founder Rusdi Kirana said on Tuesday.

"We still have money," Kirana told reporters on the sidelines of an event. He did not give further details.

Kirana had said in January that Lion Air could go public as early as 2017 if Indonesia's economy improves and any listing would help to increase the airline's transparency.

Lion Air had floated the IPO plan in 2014, but it has been shelved repeatedly. (reut.rs/2fQ1FFM) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
