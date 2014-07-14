FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Lion Air in talks to buy Qantas stake in Singapore-based Jetstar Asia
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 14, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Lion Air in talks to buy Qantas stake in Singapore-based Jetstar Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways Ltd about buying the Australian carrier’s stake in the Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The talks to buy out Qantas’ 49 percent stake in Jetstar Asia Airways, the Singapore affiliate, began a few months ago and are still at an early stage, the person said, declining to be identified because the matter was confidential.

Any purchase would be subject to approval from the Singapore regulators, the source added. The value of any potential deal is unclear.

A Qantas spokesman declined comment on the matter, saying it was “speculation”. Jetstar Asia and Lion Air Group also declined to comment. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.