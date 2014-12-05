FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lion Capital to acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti
December 5, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lion Capital to acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lion Capital LLP

* To acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti

* To acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti SGR, and other minority shareholders including members of the founding family

* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* PittaRosso is expected to generate revenue of around 240 mln euro in the year to December 2014

* Rothschild and Banca IMI acted as financial advisors to 21 Investimenti. Unicredit acted as financial advisor to Lion Capital (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
