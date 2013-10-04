FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's LionGold says in talks to acquire stake in gold miner
October 4, 2013 / 9:09 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's LionGold says in talks to acquire stake in gold miner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed gold miner LionGold Corp Ltd, whose shares are suspended by the Singapore Exchange, said it is at an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire a stake in a company listed on three foreign stock exchanges.

But the unnamed target firm, which has a producing gold mine as well as gold mines under development, is considering if the acquisition should continue in view of the suspension, LionGold said in a stock exchange filing.

The target company was introduced to LionGold by Jennings Capital Inc, a Canada-based investment dealer, LionGold said.

The Singapore Exchange Ltd suspended trading in three stocks on Friday, warning the market may not be fully informed after a plunge in their share prices, with one falling more than 60 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

