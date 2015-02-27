FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore LionGold exploring listing to junior bourse
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore LionGold exploring listing to junior bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - LionGold Corp Ltd, one of the companies at the centre of a penny stock crash in late 2013, is exploring a move to shift its listing from Singapore Exchange’s main board to the junior bourse known as Catalist.

The company said its board believes that the proposed transfer will provide it with a more suitable platform for the listing and trading of its shares, it said in a statement late on Friday.

Share prices in LionGold, Blumont Group Ltd, and Asiasons Capital Ltd plunged in October 2013, wiping out around S$8 billion ($5.9 billion) in market value in just two days after huge run-ups. The scandal led to a series of proposed reforms to the city-state’s stock trading rules. ($1 = 1.3627 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
