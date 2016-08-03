TD Ameritrade must face 'Dirty Dancing' trademark claim - judge

Online brokerage TD Ameritrade must face claims it weakened a trademark held by Lions Gate Entertainment by mimicking a line from the movie "Dirty Dancing" in an advertising campaign, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson reinstated a trademark dilution claim against TD Ameritrade, saying he had mistakenly relied on an outdated version of federal trademark law in previously dismissing the claim in March.

