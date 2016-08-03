FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TD Ameritrade must face 'Dirty Dancing' trademark claim - judge
August 3, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

TD Ameritrade must face 'Dirty Dancing' trademark claim - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Online brokerage TD Ameritrade must face claims it weakened a trademark held by Lions Gate Entertainment by mimicking a line from the movie "Dirty Dancing" in an advertising campaign, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson reinstated a trademark dilution claim against TD Ameritrade, saying he had mistakenly relied on an outdated version of federal trademark law in previously dismissing the claim in March.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2au5NsV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
