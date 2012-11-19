FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Twilight,' 'Hunger Games' to push Lions Gate sales past $2 bln
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

'Twilight,' 'Hunger Games' to push Lions Gate sales past $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Movie studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp surpassed the $1 billion mark in domestic movie theater sales because of its blockbuster hits “The Hunger Games” and the final release of the “Twilight” franchise.

The company said on Monday that it expected to gross more than $1 billion internationally and more than $2 billion in both domestic and international movie theaters in the coming weeks after the start of the “Twilight” vampire saga’s final chapter on Nov. 15.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2” debuted with a massive $341 million in global movie ticket sales over the weekend.

Lions Gate merged with Summit Entertainment in January, giving it rights to the “Twilight” franchise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.