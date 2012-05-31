FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Lionsgate reports Q4 results
May 31, 2012

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Lionsgate reports Q4 results

Reuters Staff

May 30 (Reuters) - Lionsgate Entertainment Corp : * Lionsgate reports revenue of $645.2 million, EBITDA of $6.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million and net loss of $22.7 million or $(0.17) per basic share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 * Q4 loss per share $0.17 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Lionsgate’s filmed entertainment backlog reached a record $1.0 billion at March 31, 2012 * Q4 impacted by $36 million of costs associated with acquisition of summit entertainment * Q4 revenue view $643.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

