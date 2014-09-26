FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Liontrust Asset hires James Beddall from F&C Investments
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Liontrust Asset hires James Beddall from F&C Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc said it appointed James Beddall co-head of international sales.

Beddall, who has 17 years of experience in international sales, previously worked at F&C Investments, where he was head of international wholesale sales.

He will be based in Luxembourg, where Liontrust is in the process of setting up a branch office.

Beddall will be working with Jonathan Hughes-Morgan in selling the company’s Dublin range of funds through global banks, private banks, multi-managers and institutional investors with a focus on continental Europe. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.