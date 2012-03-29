UPDATE 1-Liontrust assets lifted by inflows, buoyant markets

* Assets 1.547 bln stg, up from 1.364 bln stg on Jan 1

* Net inflows 72 mln stg so far this year, driven by retail clients

By Laurence Fletcher

LONDON, MARCH 29 - Liontrust Asset Management has seen its assets rise 13 percent so far this year, boosted by further client inflows and buoyant markets.

The London-based group posted net positive inflows of 72 million pounds ($114 million) since the end of 2011, as sales of funds to retail investors outweighed outflows from institutional and offshore funds.

The inflows came on the back of strong performance from the group’s funds. Coupled with market gains - the FTSE 100 is up 4.2 percent so far this year - the inflows lifted Liontrust’s assets to 1.55 billion pounds.

The results reflect Liontrust’s continuing recovery from the loss of star fund managers Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson in 2009.

The inflows also come during a tricky time for asset managers, with a number of firms posting outflows on the back of last year’s volatile markets and euro zone debt worries.

Henderson posted net outflows of 6.4 billion pounds and F&C saw a net 7.2 billion pounds of client money leave in 2011, while Man Group reported further, albeit lower, outflows this year.

In contrast, Polar Capital and Jupiter have both recently reported further client inflows.

Earlier this month Liontrust announced the purchase of Walker Crips Asset Managers for 12.3 million pounds, a deal that will lift Liontrust’s assets to 2.1 billion pounds.