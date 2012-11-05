FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIPA's financial condition could be further weakened-Moody's
November 5, 2012

LIPA's financial condition could be further weakened-Moody's

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said it believes that restoration costs after storm Sandy could further weaken the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) financial condition.

The authority has about $500 million of cash on hand, but it expects to make a debt service payment on Dec. 1 that will trim liquidity by an estimated $250 million, Moody’s said.

Moody’s also said that LIPA’s financial state would be harmed if it does not receive disaster relief and insurance compensation payments quickly, the rating agency said in a statement.

