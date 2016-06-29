FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lipocine says U.S. FDA does not approve its testosterone product
June 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Lipocine says U.S. FDA does not approve its testosterone product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc said its oral testosterone replacement product did not get the approval in the United States, sending the drugmaker's shares down 56 pct in premarket trading.

The product, LPCN 1021, is Lipocine's most advanced drug and is intended to treat adult males who suffer from deficiency or absence of testosterone.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision was conveyed via a complete response letter, which said the "application cannot be approved in its present form". (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
