RPT-TABLE-Hybrid commodity funds top Lipper league table in Q2 2014
July 10, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Hybrid commodity funds top Lipper league table in Q2 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
    LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Below are tables of the best and
worst performers in the second quarter of 2014 among the
actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database.
    The return performance is calculated in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.
    
    Q2 FUND LEADERS
 FUND NAME                      Q2 (%)      1 YR (%)
 1. Man AHL Diversified plc     11.13       8.26
 2. EdR Prifund Natural         7.99        16.23
 Resources                                  
 3. BBGI Commodities            7.26        19.35
 4. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror   7.17        24.58
 5. BI Physical Commodity Fund  7.13        13.75
    Q2 FUND LAGGARDS
 FUND NAME                      Q2 (%)      1 YR (%)
 1. Aliquot Commodity B         -4.67       -12.57
 2. Prim Agriculture            -4          0.78
 3. Quantex Commodity Fund      -2.89       9.64
 4. Tuma Commodities Fund       -1.56       -0.88
 5. Dialog Arupiaci             -1.08       2.54
 Szarmaztatott                              
 Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research
and analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.
    Lipper data covers more than 266,000 share classes and over
126,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader
ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 40
countries.
    

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

