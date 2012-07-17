TABLE-Agriculture funds outperform in Q2-Lipper

By Claire Milhench LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the second quarter of 2012 among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is shown in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are wholly-focused on natural resource equities. Q2 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Short 3.94 11.51 Strategy Fund 2. Parvest World Agriculture (USD) 1.27 -7.79 3. Parvest World Agriculture C 1.10 -8.01 4. SafePort Strategic Metals & 0.77 -5.01 Energy Fund 5. Schroder AS Agriculture A Acc -0.61 -13.63 Q2 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. BI Basic Long Commodity Fund -20.47 -34.56 2. Antares Precious Metal Fund B -14.51 -15.66 3. Aliquot Precious Metals C -14.19 -22.18 4. Aliquot Commodity B -13.55 -27.92 5. Incrementum Fund Uno -13.47 -15.78 Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on global collective investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses to the asset management and media communities. Lipper data covers over 228,000 share classes and more than 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is available at www.lipperweb.com.