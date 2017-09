NEW YORK, Jan 05(IFR) - For the week ended 12/31, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.215bn from corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD86.110bn inflow) and an outflow of USD960m from high yield funds (YTD total of USD6.266bn outflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.030bn from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD17.256bn outflow).