Apr 30 2015 - For the week ended Apr 29, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$1.528bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$27.684bn) and an outflow of US$859.1m from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$10.455bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$54.7m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.356bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)