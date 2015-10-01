FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lipper fund flows IG US$3.617bn outflow; HY US$2.152bn outflow
#Funds News
October 1, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Lipper fund flows IG US$3.617bn outflow; HY US$2.152bn outflow

Anthony Rodriguez

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 30, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$3.617bn from corporate investment grade funds, the largest outflow from the asset class on record.

Year to date investment grade funds have seen a net inflow of US$13.441bn.

Lipper also reported an outflow of US$2.152bn from high yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$4.995bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$786.3m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$8.883bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

