Lipper fund flows IG US$638.599m outflow; HY US$1.628bn outflow

NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - For the week ended June 29, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$638.599m

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$14.589bn

- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.628bn

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.223bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$525.391m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.565bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$17.569m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$448.505m

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$88.225m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$680.149m

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$105.795m

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$231.646m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$6.836bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$94.348bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$25.070bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$47.004bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)