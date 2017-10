LIPPER-Lipper fund flows IG US$2.472bn inflow; HY US$2.464bn outflow

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - For the week ended August 3, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.472bn.

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$23.271bn.

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$2.464bn.

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.053bn.

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$60.438m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.332bn.

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$613.318m.

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$4.328bn.

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$567.721m.

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$4.228bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$45.597m.

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$99.920m.

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.632bn.

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$98.466bn.

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$3.849bn.

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$65.4bn. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)