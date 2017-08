Lipper fund flows: IG US$2.518bn inflow; HY US$1.655bn inflow

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - For the week ended August 10, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.518bn

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$25.790bn

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.655bn

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.708bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$96.426m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.236bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$455.295m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$4.783bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$390.959m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$4.619bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$64.336m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$164.256m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.846bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$102.312bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$2.984bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$68.384bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)