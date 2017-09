Lipper fund flows IG US$551.385m inflow; HY US$1.048bn outflow

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - For the week ended Feb 11, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$551.385M.

- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.396BN.

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.048BN.

- HY YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.165BN

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$510.454M

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$3.405BN

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$478.944M

- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$2.161BN

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$321.887M

- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.616BN.

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$157.057M

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$544.735M. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)