L LIPPER-Lipper IG funds US$141.8m inflow; HY US$2.74bn inflow

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - - For the week ended Feb 24, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$141.8m

- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.376bn

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.74bn

- HY YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$2.360bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$618m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.667bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$28.4m

- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$2.290bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$90.3m

- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.664bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$62m

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$625.885m (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)