LIPPER-Lipper fund flows IG US$761m outflow; HY US$4.97bn inflow

NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - For the week ended March 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$761.406M.

- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$6.137BN

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$4.97BN.

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$2.607BN.

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$356.852M.

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.024BN.

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$189.549M.

- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$2.1BN.

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$158.015M.

- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.506BN.

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$31.534M.

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$594.351M. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)