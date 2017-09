Lipper fund flows IG US$1.344bn inflow; HY US$2.156bn inflow

NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - For the week ended March 23, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following fund flows.

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.344bn

- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$631.935m

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.156bn

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.237bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$126.155m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.667bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$384.1m

- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$999.019m

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$341.6m

- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$450.143m

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$42.4m

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$548.879m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.980bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$41.804bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$18.702bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$49.131bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)