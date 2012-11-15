FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds have $706 mln weekly inflows-Lipper
November 15, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $706 million of net inflows in the week to Nov. 14 compared with $866 million of net inflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained positive at $529 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield funds had inflows for $183 million, compared with inflows of $180 million in the previous week.

Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds were positive at $93 million, up from $19 million of inflows the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 14 showed retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for each one they sold, down from 2.0 from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 48,776, while the number of bonds sold was 28,642.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.

