US muni bond funds report $1.822 bln weekly inflows -lipper

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.822 billion of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 21, more than double the $706.46 million inflows of the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Friday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average for muni funds remained positive at $817.942 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.