FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US muni bond funds report $1.822 bln weekly inflows -lipper
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 23, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US muni bond funds report $1.822 bln weekly inflows -lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.822 billion of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 21, more than double the $706.46 million inflows of the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Friday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average for muni funds remained positive at $817.942 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.