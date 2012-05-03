UPDATE 1-US muni bond fund inflows dip-Lipper

(Adds details on fund flows)

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $447 million of net inflows in the week ended May 2, down slightly from $459 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $252 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

With the exception of a single week in mid-April when money was withdrawn from muni funds, Lipper data show consistent net inflows into municipal bond funds since the end of November 2011.

Flows into high-yield funds and exchange-traded funds dropped. Net inflows into high-yield funds dipped to $160 million from $202 million the previous week. Those into exchange-traded funds were $14.7 million, a little more than a third of the $44.3 million inflows the prior week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended May 2 showed retail investors bought 2.3 bonds for each one they sold, up from the 2.0 ratio in the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 65,531, while the number of bonds sold was 28,812. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)