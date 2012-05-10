FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Weekly US muni fund inflows more than double-Lipper
May 10, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Weekly US muni fund inflows more than double-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details, BondDesk data)

May 10 (Reuters) - Flows into U.S. municipal bond funds zoomed to $901 million in the week ended May 9, more than double the previous week’s inflows of $447 million, according to data released by Lipper on Thu rsday.

It marked the biggest net inflow since the week ended March 7, when investors poured $1.2 billion into the funds, which have reported just three weeks of net outflows over the last eight months.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $491 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni funds also reported a jump in flows, to $258 million from $160 million in the week ended May 2, while net inflows into exchange-traded muni funds climbed to $104 million from just $14.7 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended May 9 showed retail investors bought 2.1 bonds for each one they sold, down from the 2.3 ratio in the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 62,777, while the number of bonds sold was 29,521. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)

