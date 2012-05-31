FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $439 mln inflows -Lipper
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $439 mln inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds details, BondDesk data)

May 31 (Reuters) - Net inflows into U.S. municipal bond funds decreased for a third week in a row, falling to $439 million in the week ended May 30 from $534 million in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Inflows have been sliding since reaching nearly $901 million in the week ended May 9. Still, the data showed only three weeks of outflows since early September.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $670 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni funds reported net inflows of $136 million, down from $168 million in the week ended May 23. Flows into exchange-traded muni funds fell to $12.7 million from $22 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended May 30 showed retail investors bought 2.1 bonds for each one they sold, up from a 2.0 ratio in the prior week.

The total number of bonds bought was 48,775, while the number of bonds sold was 22,988. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
