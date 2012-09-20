UPDATE 1-US muni bond funds report $256 mln inflows-Lipper

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond fund net inflows dropped to $256 million in the week ended Sept. 19 from $820 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was positive at $485 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

High-yield funds reported net outflows of $95.1 million, after posting $112 million of inflows in the week ended Sept 12. That marked the first outflows for the funds since the week ended March 21.

Net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds fell to $37 million from $59 million the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Sept. 19 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous two weeks. The total number of bonds bought was 56,118 while the number of bonds sold was 27,604.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.